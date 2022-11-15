TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.96.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 481.56.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,950.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

