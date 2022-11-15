Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$535,000.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total value of C$263,750.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.90, for a total value of C$519,000.00.

Aritzia stock traded down C$1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$51.77. The company had a trading volume of 518,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,984. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.44. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$525.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

