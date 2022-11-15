TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$145.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

