ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $5.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 405.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,907,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

