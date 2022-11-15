Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.