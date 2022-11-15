Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 766.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 21.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

