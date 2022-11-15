Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.54 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $33.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 45.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,837 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.