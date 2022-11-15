Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

TWKS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

