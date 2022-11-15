Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
