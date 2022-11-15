Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 684,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 81,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

