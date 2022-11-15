Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 475 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.25. 76,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

