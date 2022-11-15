Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 177,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,227,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

