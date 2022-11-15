Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $12.72 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 6.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

