Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $308,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $540.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

