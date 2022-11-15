The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

