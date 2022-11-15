The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 179,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

