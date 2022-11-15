The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on December 30th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 136.14 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.57 ($1.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.44. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 528.46.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
