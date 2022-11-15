The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on December 30th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 136.14 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.57 ($1.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.44. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 528.46.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.