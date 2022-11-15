The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $141.71. 76,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,490,706. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

