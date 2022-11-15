The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,490,706 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 89,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The company has a market capitalization of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

