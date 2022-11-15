The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,266,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $334.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,304 shares of company stock worth $17,490,706. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

