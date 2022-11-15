The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.68. The company had a trading volume of 219,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

