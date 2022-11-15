The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $218.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

