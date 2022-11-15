The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $7.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.21.
EverCommerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 7.20 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 6.01 and a 1 year high of 20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EverCommerce by 55.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
