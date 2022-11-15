The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $7.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 7.20 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 6.01 and a 1 year high of 20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EverCommerce by 55.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

