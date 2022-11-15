The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.
Lyft Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,200,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,691. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
