The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,200,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,691. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.