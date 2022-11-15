The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

GGT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

