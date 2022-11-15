The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 448,078 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.73.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Further Reading
