The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 448,078 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.73.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

