The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Mark Randazza Sells 42,068 Shares

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. 506,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

