The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 509,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 156,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,770. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

