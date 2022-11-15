The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

