The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of CG stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

