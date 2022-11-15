The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

