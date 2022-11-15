The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.87, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

