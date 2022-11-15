TFS Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 342.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 389.7%.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 226,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,480. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TFS Financial by 6,114.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TFS Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

