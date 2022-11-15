Terra Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103.20 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $103.20 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009996 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00017088 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006094 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008427 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,880,032,266,043 coins and its circulating supply is 6,012,425,587,501 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
