Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 145,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

