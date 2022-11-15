Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenaris traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 54565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenaris by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

