Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,734 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.49% of Tenable worth $126,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock worth $1,649,674. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.