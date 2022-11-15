Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Telos Stock Down 2.5 %

TLS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 1,589,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,236. Telos has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $319.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Telos Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Telos by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

