Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

TLS opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

About Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Telos by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.