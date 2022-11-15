Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

