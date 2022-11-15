Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $277.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

