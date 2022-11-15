Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 4,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

