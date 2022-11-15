Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.1 %

VZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 260,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

