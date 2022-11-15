Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $21.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 80,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

