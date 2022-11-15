Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 7,127 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1,900.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 58,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 188.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

