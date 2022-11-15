Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 4,993 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 849,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,472. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

