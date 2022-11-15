TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $47.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

TTGT traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 334,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in TechTarget by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

