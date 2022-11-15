TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $47.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.
TechTarget Trading Up 1.0 %
TTGT traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 334,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.99.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
