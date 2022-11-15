TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $12.40

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $12.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

