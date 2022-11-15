TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $70,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.