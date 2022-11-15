TD Securities Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Hold

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$74.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock traded down C$1.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$62.97. 1,225,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,480. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$55.35 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$56.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.68.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

