TD Securities Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$200.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$195.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Down 6.3 %

CTC.A opened at C$146.87 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$143.30 and a one year high of C$196.75. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.02.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.